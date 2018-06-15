AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AmeriServ Financial earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.086373283268 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.25. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,715. AmeriServ Financial has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $76.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.20.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 4th. This is a positive change from AmeriServ Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

About AmeriServ Financial

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

