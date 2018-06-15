AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.89 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) will post $42.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.34 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $38.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $167.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.20 billion to $168.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $179.60 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $175.81 billion to $181.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $41.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 51.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ABC. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $101.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.07.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen traded down $0.58, hitting $86.02, on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 47,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,124,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.94. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $106.27. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 25.85%.

In other news, insider Dale Danilewitz sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $268,718.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,773,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,213 shares of company stock valued at $9,634,979. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BB&T Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BB&T Investment Services Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

