Amerisur Resources (AMER) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Amerisur Resources (LON:AMER) in a research report report published on Monday, May 21st.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a corporate rating on shares of Amerisur Resources in a research report on Monday, April 16th.

AMER traded up GBX 0.42 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 16.08 ($0.21). The company had a trading volume of 4,138,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,000. Amerisur Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 27 ($0.36).

In related news, insider Christopher (Chris) Jenkins purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,941.42). Also, insider Dana Coffield purchased 216,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £34,560 ($46,012.51). Insiders have bought a total of 811,000 shares of company stock worth $14,356,000 over the last 90 days.

Amerisur Resources Plc operates as an independent exploration and production oil and gas company primarily in Colombia and Paraguay. It has a 100% working interest in the Platanillo block covering an area of 14,341 hectares in the Putumayo Basin, in the south of Colombia; 60% working interest in the Putumayo-12 block covering an area of 55,000 hectares adjacent to the Platanillo block; 50% working interest in Putumayo-30 block covering an area of approximately 38,514 hectares located in the northern Putumayo basin; 30% working interest in the CPO-5 covering an area of 198,000 hectares located to the south of block Llanos 34 and to the east of the Corcel fields; 100% working interest in the Tacacho contract located in the Caguan-Putumayo basin; 50% working interest in Putumayo-8 Block located adjacent to the west of the Platanillo field; 100% working interest and operatorship in the Coati Block located to the South West of the Putumayo basin; and 100% working interest in the Andaquies Block located to the north east of the Putumayo basin.

