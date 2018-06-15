AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Sells 25,599 Shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,599 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.19% of Centene worth $42,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Centene by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.15, for a total transaction of $946,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,750 shares of company stock worth $28,461,313 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Centene from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.20.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,017,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,299. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $126.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

