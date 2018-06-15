Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,349 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.26% of Celanese worth $34,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese traded up $1.86, hitting $116.96, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 1,198,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,303. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $89.24 and a 1-year high of $118.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.46. Celanese had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Celanese from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Friday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Celanese from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $111.10 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, MED restated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.68.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

