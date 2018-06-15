Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lessened by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 79,053 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.06% of Danaher worth $38,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Danaher by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 25,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $2,555,636.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,083,688.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 120,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $12,176,214.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,692.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 241,940 shares of company stock worth $24,527,925. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.69.

DHR traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $102.31. 4,509,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,578. The firm has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $78.97 and a twelve month high of $104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.88%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

