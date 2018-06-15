United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,919 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.22% of United Rentals worth $31,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $128,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $3.61 on Friday, hitting $160.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.55. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.62 and a twelve month high of $190.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.53. United Rentals had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $5,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,925 shares in the company, valued at $42,237,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $230.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.64.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

