LSV Asset Management Sells 329,600 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 35.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 220,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director R Jeffrey Harris sold 19,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $1,061,715.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,717.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan R. Salka sold 31,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $1,745,537.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 238,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,003,305.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,044,603 in the last 90 days. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.10.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services traded up $0.85, hitting $58.90, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 495,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,560. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $68.20.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $522.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.97 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.