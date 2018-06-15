Amon Trading Down 23.3% This Week (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Amon has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $7,314.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon token can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bancor Network. During the last week, Amon has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003623 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018312 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015453 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.85 or 0.00597680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00234214 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00044516 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00092853 BTC.

Amon Token Profile

Amon’s total supply is 1,666,666,667 tokens. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet. Amon’s official website is amon.tech.

Amon Token Trading

Amon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

