Amphenol Co. (APH) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,125 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 92,451 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in APH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,118,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,854,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,658 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,813,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,643,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,585,000 after acquiring an additional 855,870 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,607,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,160,000 after acquiring an additional 480,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,058,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol traded down $0.57, reaching $90.63, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 32,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,295. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $72.35 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 15th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.36%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.89.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

