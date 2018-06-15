AmREIT (AMRE) Given Media Impact Score of 0.00

Media coverage about AmREIT (NYSE:AMRE) has been trending somewhat negative recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AmREIT earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3696084936961 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE AMRE remained flat at $$26.55 during trading on Friday. AmREIT has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $27.10.

About AmREIT

AmREIT, Inc (AmREIT) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates, acquires and selectively develops and redevelops primarily neighborhood and community shopping centers located in high-traffic, densely populated, affluent areas with high barriers to entry.

