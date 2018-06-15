Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $107.15 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Roper Technologies worth $107,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,767.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 267,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,018,000 after purchasing an additional 252,950 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,317,000 after buying an additional 171,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,005,238,000 after buying an additional 135,278 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 230,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,750,000 after buying an additional 117,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 170,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,782,000 after buying an additional 86,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.97, for a total value of $358,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $18,165,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.00 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $283.21 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $226.81 and a 12 month high of $292.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th will be paid a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.58.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.