Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,787,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,827 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Cardinal Health worth $112,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 166,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after buying an additional 116,557 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 521.4% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH opened at $54.62 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.61 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 1.26%. equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.476 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 34.26%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAH. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Mizuho set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $65.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.79.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company worldwide. The company's Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare, and consumer products to retailers, hospitals, and other healthcare providers.

