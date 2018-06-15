Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 65,163 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 65,163 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Group worth $87,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 65.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, insider David M. Solomon sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.40, for a total value of $854,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Group opened at $233.65 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $214.64 and a 12-month high of $275.31. The firm has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The investment management company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.58 by $1.37. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.19%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $297.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.78.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

