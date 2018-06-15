Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Anadarko Petroleum earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the oil and gas development company an impact score of 46.968366009834 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Anadarko Petroleum in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $77.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Anadarko Petroleum traded down $2.56, reaching $68.48, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 622,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,522. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. Anadarko Petroleum has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Anadarko Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Anadarko Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Anadarko Petroleum will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum Company Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

