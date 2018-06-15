Analysts Anticipate American River Bankshares (AMRB) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. American River Bankshares posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 15.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRB. FIG Partners upgraded American River Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. American River Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of American River Bankshares traded up $0.02, reaching $16.00, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,933. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.28. American River Bankshares has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 1st. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

In other news, CEO David E. Ritchie, Jr. acquired 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.57 per share, with a total value of $38,130.93. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $219,723.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David E. Ritchie, Jr. acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $35,212.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,446.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 9,203 shares of company stock worth $143,335. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in American River Bankshares by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 260,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in American River Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American River Bankshares by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new stake in American River Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American River Bankshares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals in California, the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.