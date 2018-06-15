Analysts Anticipate Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) will post $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy reported sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will report full-year sales of $5.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Diplomat Pharmacy.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DPLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

In other Diplomat Pharmacy news, Director Jeffrey G. Park sold 13,875 shares of Diplomat Pharmacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $335,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shawn Tomasello sold 1,680 shares of Diplomat Pharmacy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $40,773.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares in the company, valued at $311,044.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the first quarter worth $104,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the first quarter worth $107,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the first quarter worth $129,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 186.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DPLO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.85. The company had a trading volume of 396,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.88. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

