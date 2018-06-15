Analysts Anticipate First Horizon National Corp (FHN) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) to report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. First Horizon National reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.76. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $437.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.60 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 12.30%. First Horizon National’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. UBS Group started coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Monday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. FIG Partners raised First Horizon National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $21.00 target price on First Horizon National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in First Horizon National by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in First Horizon National by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 101,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in First Horizon National by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 68,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in First Horizon National by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Horizon National by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 94,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.07. The company had a trading volume of 6,341,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. First Horizon National has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $20.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

About First Horizon National

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

