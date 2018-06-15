Analysts Anticipate Gentherm Inc (THRM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $267.43 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will post $267.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.40 million and the highest is $280.46 million. Gentherm posted sales of $243.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $261.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Gentherm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on THRM. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gentherm and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Gentherm from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $37.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $40.80.

In related news, VP Ryan Wesley Gaul sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $31,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,056.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gentherm by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,841 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Gentherm by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

