Analysts Anticipate McDermott International Inc (MDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $789.09 Million

Brokerages expect McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) to post $789.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for McDermott International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $831.18 million and the lowest is $747.00 million. McDermott International reported sales of $788.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th.

On average, analysts expect that McDermott International will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.48 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for McDermott International.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. McDermott International had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $607.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $33.00 target price on McDermott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on McDermott International from $27.90 to $24.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.40 target price (up from $21.90) on shares of McDermott International in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

McDermott International traded down $0.56, hitting $20.31, during mid-day trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 6,035,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. McDermott International has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.91.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glacier Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the first quarter valued at about $913,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of McDermott International by 6.0% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 65,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Covalis Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the first quarter valued at about $3,530,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in McDermott International in the first quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its stake in McDermott International by 51.4% in the first quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 70,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.43% of the company’s stock.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects.

