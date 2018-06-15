Analysts Anticipate Mediwound Ltd (MDWD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $970,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mediwound Ltd (NASDAQ:MDWD) will post sales of $970,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mediwound’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $740,000.00 and the highest is $1.14 million. Mediwound posted sales of $690,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mediwound will report full-year sales of $3.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 million to $3.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $11.69 million per share, with estimates ranging from $5.81 million to $14.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mediwound.

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Mediwound had a negative net margin of 904.12% and a negative return on equity of 226.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDWD. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mediwound from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mediwound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediwound in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mediwound during the 4th quarter worth about $2,184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mediwound by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. Mediwound has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $179.87 million, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of -0.08.

About Mediwound

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products to address unmet needs. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns in the European Union, Israel, and Argentina.

