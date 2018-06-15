Analysts Anticipate Playags Inc (AGS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Playags Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Playags’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.06). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Playags will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.08). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Playags.

Get Playags alerts:

Playags (NYSE:AGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Playags in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Playags from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Playags from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Playags from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Playags from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Playags during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Playags during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Playags during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Playags during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Playags during the first quarter valued at about $219,000.

NYSE:AGS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,608. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53. Playags has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

About Playags

PlayAGS, Inc designs and supplies electronic gaming machines (EGMs), and other products and services for the gaming industry in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: EGMs, Table Products, and Interactive. The EGM segment offers various video slot titles, which include ICON, Halo, Colossal Diamonds cabinet, and Orion; and conversion kits that allow existing game titles to be converted to other game titles offered within that operating platform.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Playags (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Playags Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playags and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.