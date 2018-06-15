Analysts Anticipate Retrophin Inc (RTRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) will post $43.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Retrophin’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.59 million. Retrophin posted sales of $38.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retrophin will report full year sales of $175.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $173.80 million to $176.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $202.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $189.20 million to $215.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Retrophin.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.25). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 41.95% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $38.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Retrophin from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th.

NASDAQ:RTRX traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $28.47. 3,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.98. Retrophin has a 52 week low of $17.44 and a 52 week high of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Retrophin during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retrophin during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, and for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

