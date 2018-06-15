Analysts Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) to Post -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) will report earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.17). Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have commented on SRNE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.75.

In related news, insider George K. Ng acquired 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.95 per share, for a total transaction of $895,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,906,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,966,461.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 15.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 21,148 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 25.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

