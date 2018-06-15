Analysts Expect Abaxis (ABAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) will report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Abaxis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Abaxis reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Abaxis will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Abaxis.

Get Abaxis alerts:

Abaxis (NASDAQ:ABAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. Abaxis had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Abaxis’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

ABAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abaxis from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Abaxis in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Abaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Abaxis from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.10.

In related news, Director Prithipal Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total transaction of $1,666,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Casey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.07, for a total transaction of $355,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,500.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,012 shares of company stock worth $3,607,259 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABAX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Abaxis by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abaxis by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after buying an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Abaxis by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,794,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Abaxis by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abaxis during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abaxis opened at $83.01 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Abaxis has a twelve month low of $43.66 and a twelve month high of $83.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Abaxis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Abaxis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.61%.

Abaxis Company Profile

Abaxis, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells portable blood analysis systems for use in human or veterinary patient care settings to provide rapid blood constituent measurements for clinicians worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical Market and Veterinary Market. The company offers Piccolo chemistry analyzers with rapid blood constituent measurements for use in human patient care; and Piccolo profiles that are single-use medical reagents.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abaxis (ABAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.