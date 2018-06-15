Analysts Expect Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (ASCMA) to Post -$2.30 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.30) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($3.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.20). Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A posted earnings per share of ($3.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A will report full year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.81) to ($4.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($7.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.61) to ($4.93). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($2.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($1.12). Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 84.01% and a negative net margin of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $133.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.40 million.

ASCMA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.19.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A traded down $0.03, reaching $2.06, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 5,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The company has a market cap of $26.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASCMA. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Tricadia Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A in the 1st quarter worth approximately $653,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 147,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 993,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 64,960 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A in the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Company Profile

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

