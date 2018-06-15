Analysts Expect AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) will announce $49.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.40 million to $50.80 million. AtriCure posted sales of $45.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full year sales of $194.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $195.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $218.27 million per share, with estimates ranging from $216.07 million to $219.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $46.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATRC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, Director Elizabeth D. Krell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,967 shares in the company, valued at $683,846.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 398.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 34,967 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,497,000 after acquiring an additional 40,550 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure traded up $2.05, hitting $27.10, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 26,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,510. The firm has a market cap of $871.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AtriCure has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc provides atrial fibrillation solutions to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy; and EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the temporary cardiac signal sensing and recording during surgery.

