Analysts Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) Will Post Earnings of $1.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted earnings of $1.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.21. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

In related news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 14,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $1,732,781.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,372,430.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Daly sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $2,793,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,298,066.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,270 shares of company stock valued at $23,520,457. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 551,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,936,000 after acquiring an additional 38,236 shares during the period. Bank of The Ozarks acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 26,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions opened at $118.77 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $71.58 and a 52 week high of $119.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

