Analysts Expect Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. Installed Building Products reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $301.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $71.00 price target on Installed Building Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens set a $71.00 price target on Installed Building Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

In other news, Director J Michael Nixon sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $2,170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products traded down $0.60, reaching $60.65, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 162,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,490. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.97, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Installed Building Products declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

