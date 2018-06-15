Analysts Expect Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) to Announce $2.92 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report earnings of $2.92 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.87. Laboratory Corp. of America posted earnings per share of $2.47 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full year earnings of $11.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.46 to $11.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.05 to $12.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Laboratory Corp. of America.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $183.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $161.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.18.

Laboratory Corp. of America traded up $3.00, hitting $186.96, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 1,119,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,714. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 1-year low of $137.82 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

In other news, CEO David P. King sold 49,967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $8,232,063.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,090,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO M. Huff Gary sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $293,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,610 shares in the company, valued at $293,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,010 shares of company stock worth $30,604,044 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Weik Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. TLP Group LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1,832.8% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

