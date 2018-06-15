Analysts Expect Penumbra Inc (PEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.24 Million

Analysts expect Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) to post sales of $102.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penumbra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.80 million to $102.67 million. Penumbra reported sales of $80.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year sales of $418.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $417.94 million to $418.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $497.47 million per share, with estimates ranging from $493.23 million to $501.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.98 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

PEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Shares of Penumbra traded up $4.30, hitting $165.30, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 273,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,584. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16,530.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 0.11. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $77.75 and a 1-year high of $167.35.

In other news, Director Bridget O’rourke purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.40 per share, with a total value of $109,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $661,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,827,141.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock worth $4,963,146. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $33,998,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Penumbra by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Penumbra by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

