Analysts Expect Prosperity Bancshares (PB) to Announce $1.16 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2018

Brokerages predict that Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $181.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.97 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.91.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, insider Randy Hester sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $365,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $3,723,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,817,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.2% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PB traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.56. 9,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,841. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.34. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $79.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Earnings History and Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB)

