Analysts Expect SSR Mining Inc (SSRM) to Post $0.03 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SSR Mining’s earnings. SSR Mining posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 72.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SSR Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SSR Mining.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on SSRM. ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of SSR Mining from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

SSR Mining traded down $0.13, reaching $10.23, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 376,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 7.60. SSR Mining has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $11.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09 and a beta of -0.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 8,368.4% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 176,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 174,900 shares during the period. Invictus RG boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Invictus RG now owns 25,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,102 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 479,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the period. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; and the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

