Analysts Expect Tesaro (TSRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.66 Million

Brokerages expect Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) to post $64.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Tesaro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.47 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.77 million. Tesaro reported sales of $29.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tesaro will report full year sales of $310.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $268.47 million to $335.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $499.90 million per share, with estimates ranging from $444.68 million to $717.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tesaro.

Tesaro (NASDAQ:TSRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.56) by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $49.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Tesaro had a negative return on equity of 177.92% and a negative net margin of 193.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1520.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSRO shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tesaro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Tesaro from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down previously from $199.00) on shares of Tesaro in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Tesaro from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesaro to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesaro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Shares of Tesaro traded down $1.15, hitting $48.31, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,495,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,963. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.32. Tesaro has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $168.92.

In other news, CEO Leon O. Moulder, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.93 per share, for a total transaction of $284,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,018,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,001,878.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant C. Bogle sold 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $99,223.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 334,913 shares of company stock worth $19,083,294 and have sold 13,042 shares worth $760,526. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesaro by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 10,420,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $595,431,000 after buying an additional 145,442 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesaro by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,067,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,039,000 after buying an additional 213,920 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG boosted its stake in shares of Tesaro by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,629,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,124,000 after buying an additional 583,550 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesaro by 226.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 856,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,986,000 after buying an additional 593,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Tesaro by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 573,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,741,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Tesaro

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

