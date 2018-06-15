Analysts Expect TSYS (TSS) to Post $1.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that TSYS (NYSE:TSS) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TSYS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.11. TSYS posted earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TSYS will report full year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.16 to $4.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TSYS.

Get TSYS alerts:

TSYS (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $987.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.10 million. TSYS had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of TSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of TSYS in a research note on Friday, April 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of TSYS from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TSYS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.05.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 69,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total value of $6,165,724.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 15,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $1,308,739.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,981.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,078 shares of company stock valued at $30,425,345 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TSYS by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of TSYS by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of TSYS by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 258,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TSYS by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of TSYS by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

TSYS opened at $85.67 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. TSYS has a 1 year low of $57.53 and a 1 year high of $90.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

TSYS Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TSYS (TSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.