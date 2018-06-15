Analysts Expect Veritone (VERI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) to post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.95) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Veritone posted earnings per share of ($1.33) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($2.71). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.27) to ($2.38). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 425.69% and a negative return on equity of 98.44%. Veritone’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VERI shares. Cowen started coverage on Veritone in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Veritone from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Veritone in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Veritone from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veritone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of Veritone traded up $0.57, reaching $21.49, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,578. The firm has a market cap of $344.92 million and a P/E ratio of -4.73. Veritone has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

In other Veritone news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $181,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,895.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chad Steelberg acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.40 per share, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,848.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 43,912 shares of company stock worth $790,677 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VERI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $2,207,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veritone by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 217,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,384 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone during the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Veritone by 494.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.