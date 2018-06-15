Analysts Expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 37.80% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on WAL. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.79.

In other news, EVP Robert Reoch Mcauslan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $186,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald A. Cady sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,267,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $666,780. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 39,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.38. 18,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,661. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $44.83 and a 12 month high of $64.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.57.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

