Analysts Expect Worldpay (WP) Will Post Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Worldpay (NYSE:WP) to report $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Worldpay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.98. Worldpay posted earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Worldpay will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Worldpay.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.22 million. Worldpay had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

WP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Worldpay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Worldpay to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Worldpay from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Worldpay from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Worldpay from $82.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Worldpay traded down $0.15, hitting $80.77, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 202,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,769. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Worldpay has a 1-year low of $59.10 and a 1-year high of $85.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $630,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $6,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,064 shares of company stock worth $20,993,922. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter worth $123,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter worth $128,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter worth $134,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Worldpay during the first quarter worth $208,000.

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

