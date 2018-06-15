Analysts Set Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) Target Price at $16.28

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.28.

MDRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $19.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.78 to $16.13 in a report on Friday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.62. 1,464,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $518.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.34 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Farley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.73, for a total value of $68,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 240,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,426.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Richard J. Poulton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 505,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,845,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

