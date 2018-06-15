Analysts Set Byline Bancorp (BY) PT at $24.17

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BY. Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

In related news, EVP Bruce W. Lammers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $117,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce W. Lammers sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $190,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 855,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,653,000 after buying an additional 222,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 146.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 445,172 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 951.2% in the fourth quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 683,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,689,000 after acquiring an additional 618,044 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 512,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp traded down $0.05, reaching $22.19, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 73,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,676. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $654.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $19.02 and a one year high of $24.80.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.10 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 11.43%. analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

