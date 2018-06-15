Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ford Motor’s FY2018 Earnings (F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for Ford Motor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 29th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2019 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.78.

F opened at $11.89 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of F. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,412,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,907,527,000 after buying an additional 30,645,741 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,818,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,594,000 after buying an additional 18,962,611 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1,559.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,256,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 14,337,350 shares during the period. Swedbank acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,670,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Ford Motor by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,084,231 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $100,972,000 after buying an additional 5,389,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

