Analysts Set FreightCar America (RAIL) PT at $15.00

Shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of FreightCar America in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FreightCar America from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas A. Madden sold 9,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $149,084.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Madden sold 7,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $117,769.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAIL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of FreightCar America during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FreightCar America by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RAIL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,532. FreightCar America has a 52 week low of $12.53 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a market cap of $216.90 million, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.58.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.11. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $82.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. equities analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.