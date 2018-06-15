Analysts Set Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR) PT at $104.73

Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.73.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

In related news, insider Paul A. Camuti sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $279,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul A. Camuti sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $142,881.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 106,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,046,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 48,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.54. 1,987,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,699. The firm has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52-week low of $79.63 and a 52-week high of $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

