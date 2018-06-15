Analysts Set Nautilus, Inc. (NLS) Price Target at $17.17

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on NLS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nautilus in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Nautilus in a report on Monday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Nautilus from $19.75 to $16.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th.

In other news, CEO Bruce M. Cazenave sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $157,718.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,396 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,777.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $30,355.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,993 shares of company stock worth $481,472 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NLS. Engine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nautilus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus opened at $15.20 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.27. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a market capitalization of $463.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.36.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Nautilus had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Nautilus will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 5th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

