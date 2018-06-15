Analysts Set Northview Apartment Reit (NVU.UN) Price Target at $27.21

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU.UN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Northview Apartment Reit from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Northview Apartment Reit from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Northview Apartment Reit from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Northview Apartment Reit from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Northview Apartment Reit from C$27.00 to C$28.50 in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

NVU.UN stock opened at C$26.12 on Tuesday. Northview Apartment Reit has a fifty-two week low of C$20.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.09.

Northview Apartment Reit Company Profile

