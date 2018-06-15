Analysts Set Owens Corning (OC) PT at $86.42

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $96.52 to $59.96 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Owens Corning from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Nomura upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

OC stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,422,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,206. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ava Harter sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnaud Genis sold 59,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $4,841,874.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,357,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,051 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Owens Corning by 278.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,155,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,206,000 after acquiring an additional 849,871 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 322.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 944,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,930,000 after acquiring an additional 720,954 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in Owens Corning by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 721,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,987,000 after acquiring an additional 322,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Owens Corning by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 671,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,778,000 after acquiring an additional 256,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

