Analysts Set Rollins, Inc. (ROL) Price Target at $50.00

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on Rollins from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,311,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after buying an additional 925,996 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,826,000 after buying an additional 285,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 28.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after buying an additional 188,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,002,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,413,000 after buying an additional 175,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 239,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 115,401 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins traded down $0.06, reaching $52.74, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 30,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,105. Rollins has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 0.23.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $408.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Rollins will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.37%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

