Analysts Set Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) PT at $6.00

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAND. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,013,725 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,829,000 after purchasing an additional 321,907 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,841,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 689,476 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,619,841 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 116,152 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,450,860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 92,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 16.3% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,129,022 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 298,079 shares in the last quarter.

Sandstorm Gold traded down $0.02, reaching $4.44, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 870,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,665. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $5.64.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold streaming and royalty company. It has a portfolio of 174 streams and royalties in Canada, the United States, Australia, Honduras, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina, Australia, Turkey, French Guiana, South Africa, Paraguay, Botswana, Sweden, Mongolia, Mexico, and Cote d'Ivoire.

