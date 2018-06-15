Analysts Set Sapiens International Co. (SPNS) Target Price at $12.50

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

SPNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays cut Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, March 8th.

Shares of Sapiens International opened at $9.23 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $451.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.20. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $72.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sapiens International by 105.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sapiens International by 23.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the fourth quarter valued at $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens ALIS, LifeSuite, Life Portraits, LifeApply, Sapiens INSIGHT, and Sapiens Closed Books; and personal, commercial and specialty lines, and workers' compensation comprising Sapiens IDIT, Adaptik Policy, Adaptik Billing, Stream Claim, Sapiens Stingray, PowerSuite, and CompSuite.

