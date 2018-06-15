Analysts Set Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) PT at $27.20

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.51 on Monday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.99.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.19. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rajesh C. Md Shrotriya sold 24,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $441,377.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,687,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart Mitchell Krassner sold 21,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $399,880.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,459.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 882,436 shares of company stock valued at $15,324,653. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 200,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,989,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,008,000 after buying an additional 4,012,596 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,975,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 639,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 408,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

